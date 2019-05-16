Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after buying an additional 458,718 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,603,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 166,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 326.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 92,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 562,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 92,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

