Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,954 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of PBP stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 14,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,834. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $22.94.

