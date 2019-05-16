Insider Selling: South Plains Financial (SPFI) Director Sells 680,000 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Richard D. Campbell sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SPFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,950. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

