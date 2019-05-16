Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $1,555,500.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $772,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,572,600.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $814,050.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total transaction of $1,620,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.58, for a total transaction of $1,645,800.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,655,200.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $1,615,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,100.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00.

CRM stock opened at $155.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

