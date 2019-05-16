Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (RMD) CEO Sells 6,651 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $729,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $112.82 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $662.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15,868.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,275,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,241,994 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,415,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,077,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,764,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,339,597,000 after buying an additional 583,831 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 80.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 762,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,256,000 after buying an additional 339,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

