Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $485,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.79. 25,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,983. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 331.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.07. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $99.80.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Paylocity by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paylocity to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/insider-selling-paylocity-holding-corp-pcty-svp-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.