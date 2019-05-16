Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NVR) Director Sells 520 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director David A. Preiser sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,310.85, for a total value of $1,721,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,293.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NVR traded up $58.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,344.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,889. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,040.71 and a 52-week high of $3,335.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $34.45 by $13.19. NVR had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $39.34 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 198.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on NVR from $3,030.00 to $3,410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $3,500.00 price objective on NVR and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,251.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in NVR by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

