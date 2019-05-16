Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (KAI) Insider Sells 2,261 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) insider Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $194,717.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,426.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $964.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Kadant had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kadant by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kadant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (KAI) Insider Sells 2,261 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/insider-selling-kadant-inc-kai-insider-sells-2261-shares-of-stock.html.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.