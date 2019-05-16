Insider Selling: Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Major Shareholder Sells 8,800 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 8,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $74,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mast Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 48,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $402,720.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 37,100 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $309,785.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 115,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $945,792.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 221,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $1,820,476.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $198,240.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 32,309 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $264,610.71.

On Thursday, March 14th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 64,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $521,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 35,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $291,770.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 37,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $308,625.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 61,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $515,760.00.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Great Elm Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GECC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/insider-selling-great-elm-capital-corp-gecc-major-shareholder-sells-8800-shares-of-stock.html.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.