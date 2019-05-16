Insider Buying: SThree Plc (STHR) Insider Purchases 62 Shares of Stock

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Alex Smith purchased 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £188.48 ($246.28).
Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Alex Smith purchased 64 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £184.96 ($241.68).
LON:STHR opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. SThree Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05.
About SThree
SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.
