SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Alex Smith purchased 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £188.48 ($246.28).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Alex Smith purchased 64 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £184.96 ($241.68).

LON:STHR opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. SThree Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/insider-buying-sthree-plc-sthr-insider-purchases-62-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STHR shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on SThree from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SThree from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SThree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 413 ($5.40).

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.