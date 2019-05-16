Insider Buying: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) CEO Acquires 22,709 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) CEO Joseph B. Megibow purchased 22,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $151,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 12,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.22. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 347.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) CEO Acquires 22,709 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/insider-buying-purple-innovation-inc-prpl-ceo-acquires-22709-shares-of-stock.html.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.