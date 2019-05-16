INS Ecosystem (INS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

INS Ecosystem (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One INS Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00008538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. INS Ecosystem has a market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of INS Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INS Ecosystem has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $667.04 or 0.08508450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00033282 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011838 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

INS Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. INS Ecosystem’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,300,918 coins. The Reddit community for INS Ecosystem is /r/ins_ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for INS Ecosystem is blog.ins.world . The official website for INS Ecosystem is ins.world . INS Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ins_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

INS Ecosystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $32.15 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INS Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INS Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INS Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

