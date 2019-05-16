IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,253 M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,961,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

NYSE:MTB opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $185.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $278,509.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,416.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,221 shares of company stock worth $2,259,658. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

