Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 32,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,466. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

