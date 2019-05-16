Imperial Metals (III) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

III has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Imperial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Imperial Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE III traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.46. 2,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. Imperial Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Metals will post 0.119999995966387 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.