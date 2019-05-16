Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 396,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/ibex-wealth-advisors-purchases-new-holdings-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.