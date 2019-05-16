IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Price Target Raised to $321.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $321.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $239.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $228.02 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.77.

IAC opened at $229.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $144.07 and a 1-year high of $242.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,740 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

