Hudson (HUD) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Hudson (NYSE:HUD) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Hudson’s ranking:

Get Hudson alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of HUD stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Hudson had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Hudson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/hudson-hud-receiving-negative-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.