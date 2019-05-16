HopFed Bancorp, Inc (HFBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from HopFed Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

HopFed Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. HopFed Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 105.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

HopFed Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 21,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,587. The company has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. HopFed Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

