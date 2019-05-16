Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 32,003 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.30. 19,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,636. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

