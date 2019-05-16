HL Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS)

HL Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 313,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 313,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 190,244 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTS. BidaskClub downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTS opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $188,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $487,400. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

