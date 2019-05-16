Hilton Food Group (HFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,030.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46), with a volume of 15808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,024 ($13.38).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFG shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

The stock has a market cap of $840.50 million and a P/E ratio of 26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $5.60. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 65,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total transaction of £668,078.08 ($872,962.34). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 50,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.94), for a total value of £497,930.40 ($650,634.26).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

