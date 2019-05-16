HeroNode Price Tops $0.0004 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $378,311.00 and approximately $48,613.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and LBank. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00326862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00828365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00151147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004780 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,049,093,198 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Token Store, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

