Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) SVP Sells $35,143.56 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,780. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,963,000 after purchasing an additional 738,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,765,000 after purchasing an additional 717,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 100.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 457,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,653,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 196.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 417,075 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

