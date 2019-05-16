Henry Schein (HSIC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann cut shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. 35,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,621. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 115.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 67.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Henry Schein by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.