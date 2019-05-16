Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,382.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NYSE:HTA opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $168.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.91 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

