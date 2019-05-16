Head to Head Survey: Novavax (NVAX) and Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novavax and Halozyme Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 2 2 5 0 2.33 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $46.89, indicating a potential upside of 600.88%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.41%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -634.64% N/A -75.24% Halozyme Therapeutics -28.70% -20.36% -11.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $34.29 million 4.58 -$184.75 million ($10.00) -0.67 Halozyme Therapeutics $151.86 million 15.13 -$80.33 million ($0.56) -28.20

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Novavax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company also develops RSV F vaccine for older adults in Phase II clinical trial, and healthy children between two and six years of age in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus in Phase I clinical trial, as well as MERS coronavirus in animals; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. The company has a clinical development agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

