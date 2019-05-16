Head to Head Comparison: American International Ventures (AIVN) & Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)

American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International Ventures and Harmony Gold Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Ventures $40,000.00 64.17 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining $1.59 billion 0.45 -$321.00 million $0.13 12.46

American International Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American International Ventures and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American International Ventures and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 1 0 2.00

Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $2.11, indicating a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

American International Ventures has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of -1.75, indicating that its share price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats American International Ventures on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American International Ventures Company Profile

American International Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

