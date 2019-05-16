Harsco Co. (HSC) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,522 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $42,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $29,637,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $8,549,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $5,144,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 88,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.50. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.33 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $565,167.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Harsco Co. (HSC) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/harsco-co-hsc-holdings-lifted-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.