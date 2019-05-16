Hanson McClain Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Hanson McClain Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.88. 6,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,357. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

