GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $3,791.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 418,185,995 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

