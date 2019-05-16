Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:GHL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. 1,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.73. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,430,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,031,000 after acquiring an additional 332,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 149,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

