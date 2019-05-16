GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $16.92 on Thursday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

