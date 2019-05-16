Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,148 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,616.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,577 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,716 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

