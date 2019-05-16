Graft Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,166.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $22,166.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,230,078,766 coins and its circulating supply is 537,975,766 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

