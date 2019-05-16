Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their market perform rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. National Securities cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE GSBD opened at $20.16 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $811.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $627,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 321,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,661 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

