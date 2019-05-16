Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 550,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 639% from the average session volume of 74,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company has a market cap of $9.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/goldgroup-mining-gga-trading-down-14-3.html.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in Mexico and the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; the Cerro Colorado Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San JosÃ© de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.