Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 231.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC alerts:

BIL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $91.53. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 12 month low of $1,603.40 and a 12 month high of $1,790.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/global-retirement-partners-llc-has-750000-holdings-in-spdr-s-tr-spdr-bloomberg-barc-bil.html.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.