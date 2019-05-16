Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases New Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,790,000 after acquiring an additional 79,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,463,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,918,000 after acquiring an additional 943,361 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,246 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,961,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,306,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,421,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,132.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,600 shares of company stock worth $28,628,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.22. 3,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,890. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.26. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

