Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,276,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,831,000 after purchasing an additional 737,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,139 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,135,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.90. 160,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,694. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In related news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $5,161,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,876,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,551 shares of company stock worth $6,007,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/gerber-kawasaki-wealth-investment-management-decreases-stake-in-constellation-brands-inc-stz.html.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.