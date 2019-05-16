George W. Carter Buys 1,500 Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) Stock

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director George W. Carter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,334.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328. SB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $115.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.86.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 286,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 529,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

