Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Stantec Inc. (STN)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 173,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 173,647 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,416,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Stantec had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $632.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

