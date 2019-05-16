General Motors (GM) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM opened at $37.37 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/general-motors-gm-holdings-raised-by-cetera-advisor-networks-llc.html.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.