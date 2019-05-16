Garrison Capital Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (GARS)

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Garrison Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst B. Hogan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Garrison Capital’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Securities reduced their price objective on Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Garrison Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrison Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Garrison Capital stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Garrison Capital has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.09%.

In related news, COO Brian S. Chase purchased 4,000 shares of Garrison Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,378.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Morea purchased 5,000 shares of Garrison Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 67,632 shares of company stock worth $504,202 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

