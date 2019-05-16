Garrison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $327,006.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,603.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $288,046.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $514,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,120 shares of company stock worth $12,114,745 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

