Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 557 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 153,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen purchased 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,431.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $127,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

