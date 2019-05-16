Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 291,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 388,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 253,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/gamco-investors-inc-et-al-increases-stake-in-grifols-s-a-s-grfs.html.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.