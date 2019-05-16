Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Beverage by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.25. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 42.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Beverage in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on National Beverage to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, President Joseph G. Caporella purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,795,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

