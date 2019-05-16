FY2019 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc Raised by SunTrust Banks (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Shares of BRX opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 92,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

