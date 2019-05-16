Fundamentun LLC Invests $5.74 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Stock

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $81.20. 499,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,930. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $81.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

